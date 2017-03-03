This Song About Young Love And Separation Will Warm Your Hearts

The music scene in India is thriving at the moment and talented young bands are dishing out beautiful originals on the internet every now and then. I happened to come cross one such heart-touching composition by Skylight Vision. The band comprises of my dear friend Gaurav Tophakhane along with Aniket Ganoo, Bhushan Chitnis, Saurabh Kalokhe, Shaunak Kulkarni and Anurag Sawangikar.
The soulful song traces the bond of two youngsters (played by the very pretty Vaishnavi Patrwardhan and Dhiren Katuria) in love and how separation is making them crave for each other’s company more than ever. Watch:
Such a sweet number, isn’t it?