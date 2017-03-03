This Bollywood Actress Accidentally Asked For “Sex” At A Restaurant

Riya Sen

Remember Riya Sen? The sexy damsel may not be too visible in Bollywood these days, but she has made quite a name for herself in Bengali cinema. The actress was recently involved in a funny incident that took place in a restaurant in Andheri.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Riya had gone out for lunch with a friend and wanted to order eggs. Oddly enough, the name of the dish she wanted to order was ‘Eggs on the beach’, but when the waiter came to note down her order, Riya accidentally said “Could I have some sex please?” The guy was obviously taken aback and Riya quickly rectified her order and asked for eggs.

LOL, so much for eggs! It must have been an embarrassing moment for Riya!