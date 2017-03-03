Watch Dior Showcase Its Ready-To-Wear Autumn Winter Live

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 3 . 2017

Dior’s ready-to-wear AW 17 collection is all set to hit the runway tomorrow and we can’t wait to watch it live! Yes, just like last time, we’re all about catching the trends and fawning over the gorgeous dresses that we see on the models. And there is simply a different kind of ‘kick’ we get when we see it live with the world. So, being the fashion ninjas that we are-here’s where you can watch the fashion show live. Click on the link and enjoy!

Also, don’t forget to tell us your favourites from the show!

Dior Dior AW17 Dior Fashion Show fashion show Models runway
