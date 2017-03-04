This 31-Year-Old Actress Will Play A 14-Year-Old Girl In Her Next Film

Rashmi Daryanani Mar . 4 . 2017
Sayani Gupta

It’s not uncommon for Bollywood stars to play characters way younger than they are, but this is still going to be an interesting transformation to see. Sayani Gupta, who’s been a part of Fan, Jolly LLB2 and Baar Baar Dekho, will next be seen in Anurag Basu‘s Jagga Jasoos where she plays Ranbir Kapoor‘s friend. And for this film, her character is a 14-year-old.

Sayani says:

It’s the best casting of my life. I love dada (Anurag Basu) to have had the imagination to see me as a little girl who is all of 14 years. I loved his audition process as well, it was so simple. He is quite a genius and this character will always be very close to my heart. People who have seen me in the look can’t believe that I am not a teen. Haha… I remember I had cut my hair and went for the audition and dada was quite surprised because actors don’t do these things before they have gotten the part. And once I went on set on the first day of shoot, and we were deciding the look for the character, I insisted that I should cut my hair in this little bob. Ajay, Ranbir’s hair stylist was all excited to chop my locks, but Dada wasn’t convinced at first but I had the look so vivid in my mind, that after a while with Ranbir’s help, I finally managed to convince dada. He was super happy with the look. And then I just got stuck in this short hair look for over two years now. And I love it.

I love Sayani’s hair, but had no idea she’d initially cut it for Jagga Jasoos. Can’t wit to see what she looks like in the film!

15
TAGS
Sayani Gupta
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sayani Gupta
Jan . 15 . 2017These Bollywood Queens Ruled The Jio Filmfare Awards Red Carpet
Nov . 15 . 201610 Awesome Bollywood Secrets I Just Learnt On The Red Carpet!
Sep . 28 . 2016All The Best Dressed Divas From The GQ Men Of The Year Awards ’16 Red Carpet
Sep . 26 . 2016Sayani Gupta’s #OOTD Is So Comfy, You’ll Want To Wear It All The Time
Sep . 22 . 2016Sayani Gupta Looks As Cute As A Baby Doll In This Outfit!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web