Just how pretty does she look in these pictures? Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share four new photos from a round of interviews that she’s currently doing, and we’re in love with her whole look. Especially those earrings!

She was, of course, styled by Rhea Kapoor, with make-up by Namrata Soni.

Sonam Kapoor (source: Instagram | @sonamkapoor) Sonam Kapoor (source: Instagram | @sonamkapoor) Sonam Kapoor (source: Instagram | @sonamkapoor) Sonam Kapoor (source: Instagram | @sonamkapoor) ‹ ›







‹ ›

Lovely!