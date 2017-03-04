This Pakistani Actress Blamed Salman Khan For Promoting Crime Through His Movies

Rabi Pirzada

Not too long ago, there was a lot of tension between Indian and Pakistan owing to the political situation between the countries. This led to a ban on all Pakistani artists and even got filmmaker Karan Johar into trouble. Speaking of trouble, Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada lashed out at Salman Khan and his movies for promoting crime. Here’s what she told The Express Tribune.

Every other film released in Bollywood happens to be about crime or some criminal activities, especially films of Salman Khan. My question is, what are Indian film-makers teaching the youth? It seems like they are just promoting crime. There was a time when Pakistani cinema was at its peak, making films with moral lessons and plots highlighting social ethics. We were educating the society through our films but Bollywood has changed all of that.

Interesting. What do you guys think?