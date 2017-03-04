Photos: Ex-Bigg Boss Contesntant Mandana Karima’s Wedding Celebrations

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi‘s wedding celebrations have commenced. While she got legally married to her beau Gaurav Gupta in January this year, the duo is now enjoying all that dhoom dhaam of Indian shaadis. Here’s a glimpse of her bachelorette and Mehendi ceremony.
Indian mehendi art is awesome!! Kind of lucky to be part of a wedding!! I love cultural things!! 🤓🤓🤓 #India #bombay #mumbai #wedding #indianwedding #beautiful #art #henna #mehndi #mehendi #stunning #bride #happy #mandanakarimi #history #culture #ancient #bodyart #travel #traveling #travelgram #explore #vacation #holiday #mangoesgupta #bollywood
Congratulations to the cute couple!