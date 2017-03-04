Photos: Ex-Bigg Boss Contesntant Mandana Karima’s Wedding Celebrations

Swagata Dam Mar . 4 . 2017
Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta | Source: Instagram |

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi‘s wedding celebrations have commenced. While she got legally married to her beau Gaurav Gupta in January this year, the duo is now enjoying all that dhoom dhaam of Indian shaadis. Here’s a glimpse of her bachelorette and Mehendi ceremony.

D day 💞

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

@eye.salima @therealrockskapur @ambarhamid #jerome 👰💞🎉 #mangoesgupta

A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on

Congratulations to the cute couple!

