Photos: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Star Shantanu Maheshwari Had A Rather Special Birthday

Divya Rao Mar . 4 . 2017

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa star Shantanu Maheshwari turned 26 this year, and he had a lot to celebrate! He rang in the year in a rather special and different way. He threw a pre-birthday party to celebrate this occasion with his fans. There were over 2000 fans who wanted to come to this but the number was limited to a lucky 50. They sang, danced, played games, made merry, and of course, got to spend time with their favourite. Here are photos of them having a blast!

Shantanu Maheshwari with his fans

Shantanu Maheshwari with his fans

Shantanu Maheshwari with his fans

Shantanu Maheshwari with his fans

Shantanu Maheshwari with his fans

Shantanu Maheshwari with his fans

Shantanu also added,

This was something I had been wanting to do since a long time! And I am quite happy I finally got the opportunity to celebrate my birthday with them! It always feels great to see the love and enthusiasm they shower upon me.

Awww! How sweet is this? :)

