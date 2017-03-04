Photos: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Star Shantanu Maheshwari Had A Rather Special Birthday

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa star Shantanu Maheshwari turned 26 this year, and he had a lot to celebrate! He rang in the year in a rather special and different way. He threw a pre-birthday party to celebrate this occasion with his fans. There were over 2000 fans who wanted to come to this but the number was limited to a lucky 50. They sang, danced, played games, made merry, and of course, got to spend time with their favourite. Here are photos of them having a blast!

Shantanu also added,

This was something I had been wanting to do since a long time! And I am quite happy I finally got the opportunity to celebrate my birthday with them! It always feels great to see the love and enthusiasm they shower upon me.

Awww! How sweet is this? :)