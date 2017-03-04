Ram Gopal Varma Takes A Dig At Tiger Shroff On His Birthday

Divya Rao Mar . 4 . 2017

There was a time when Ram Gopal Varma would make some of the best films in the country. He was known for his incredible work and people waited to work with this man! Over the years, in a weird turn of events, RGV seems to have lost his charm as a filmmakers, and more so now, as a human being. He has taken innumerable digs at people – the most famous being – Karan Johar. While that is now in the past, he’s doing the same to Tiger Shroff.

RGV put up this picture of Tiger Shroff for his birthday and asked him not to pose like a “bikini babe”.

Umm, okay then.

Ram Gopal Varma Tiger Shroff
