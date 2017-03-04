Somebody Hacked Into Boney Kapoor’s Twitter Account & Asked For Money

Divya Rao Mar . 4 . 2017
It’s not the first time that a celebrity’s social media account has been hacked. There are these odd cases every now and then… This time, the target was Boney Kapoor. The popular producer/director’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday by someone, and the person contacted people via direct message on the app to ask for money.

As reported by Bollywood Life, the person wrote to people from the media, made small talk with them and then asked them for a “favour”. He asked them to transfer 10,000 and 5,000 into his PayTM account, and when asked what this was for, he simply said “for Lucknow show funds”. Thankfully, these people soon realised that his account was hacked and abstained from making any transfers. When they tried to reach the number mentioned, no one answered but Truecaller showed it belonged to a person in Gujarat.

We hope this matter gets resolved soon and that he changes his password firstly!

