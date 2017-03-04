Sushmita Sen Shares Why She’s Single At 41

A mother of two, Sushmita Sen is single at 41. And of course, she’s in no hurry to change that by getting married anytime soon. And why would she be? After all, she’s beautiful, super sexy, successful and just fabulous. A man has be able to match her caliber to find a permanent place in her life, no? The stunning Sush recently took to Instagram to share why she is still single.
WHY STILL #SINGLE they ask??? 😅😅😉WHY NOT? I answer😉😄 'I AM' secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another's choice..whatever it may be!!!😘😀❤ After all, "singles or doubles, we play to win" 😉😅👍👏❤As for me, let's just say, "I am yet to meet that SIRE, who loves to play with FIRE" 😉😂😄👍❤💃🏻 #enoughsaid 😅😅😅😅 #mmuuaah ❤️
Attagirl!