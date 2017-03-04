Sushmita Sen Shares Why She’s Single At 41

WHY STILL #SINGLE they ask??? 😅😅😉WHY NOT? I answer😉😄 'I AM' secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another's choice..whatever it may be!!!😘😀❤ After all, "singles or doubles, we play to win" 😉😅👍👏❤As for me, let's just say, "I am yet to meet that SIRE, who loves to play with FIRE" 😉😂😄👍❤💃🏻 #enoughsaid 😅😅😅😅 #mmuuaah ❤️

