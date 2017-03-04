Sushmita Sen Shares Why She’s Single At 41

Swagata Dam Mar . 4 . 2017
Sushmita Sen

A mother of two, Sushmita Sen is single at 41. And of course, she’s in no hurry to change that by getting married anytime soon. And why would she be? After all, she’s beautiful, super sexy, successful and just fabulous. A man has be able to match her caliber to find a permanent place in her life, no? The stunning Sush recently took to Instagram to share why she is still single.

Attagirl!

