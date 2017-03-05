Karan Johar Is Now A Father To Twins Through Surrogacy

Karan Johar

I love waking up to happy news!

Karan Johar, my celebrity spirit animal, is now a father to twins – a boy and a girl – through the miracles of surrogacy. Karan has expressed his desire to become a parent for years now and most recently, in his book The Unsuitable Boy.

He has named his children Yash (after his father Yash Johar and presumably Yash Chopra) and Roohi (a re-arrangement of his mom Hiroo’s name). The twins were born in February (exact date unknown). Here’s his statement:

I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science. This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that. By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the up-bringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family. I am eternally grateful to the surrogate who has fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world. She will always remain in my prayers. Finally, a big thank you to Dr. Jatin Shah for his guidance and support and for being like a family member through this wonderful and exciting journey.

Congratulations, KJo <3 We wish you all our love and wishes :)