Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Nitibha Kaul Looks Like A Princess In This Photoshoot

Swagata Dam Mar . 6 . 2017

Bigg Boss 10‘s Nitibha Kaul was known to be the celebrity amongst the commoners. And now, the pretty girl has attained a celebrity status in real life too. She’s super popular on social media and is quite excited to carve a name in the world of glamour. The aspiring actress shared some stunning pictures from her new photoshoot.

Beautiful!

2
TAGS
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 10 Nitibha Kaul
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Mar . 4 . 2017Photos: Ex-Bigg Boss Contesntant Mandana Karima’s Wedding Celebrations
Mar . 2 . 2017Guess Which Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Just Got Engaged!
Mar . 1 . 2017This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is Celebrating Her Curves In This New Photoshoot
Feb . 22 . 2017Video: Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Monalisa Rehearsing For Nach Baliye With Her Husband Vikrant Singh Rajput
Feb . 14 . 2017This Is Who Bani J Was Chilling With After Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend
Bigg Boss 10
Feb . 27 . 2017This Ex – Bigg Boss Contestant Claims She Faced Discrimination Because Of Her Hometown
Feb . 22 . 2017Video: Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Monalisa Rehearsing For Nach Baliye With Her Husband Vikrant Singh Rajput
Feb . 16 . 2017Video: Bani J Shuts Down Rumours Of Her Break Up With Yuvraj Thakur
Feb . 15 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra Is Bitching About Bani J On Twitter
Feb . 15 . 2017These Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Are Going To Be On Nach Baliye 8
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web