Kangana Ranaut Wears Brogues Under Her Sari & It’s Bloody Brilliant

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 6 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut

Trust Kangana Ranaut to make yet another cool move. The actress was spotted at the airport in a well-draped sari featuring a beige base with gold highlights. But what really stood out was how she accessorised this sari. Apart from carrying a tan tote bag, she picked out a pair of brogues to go with this simple number. While the sari brought the femininity; the brogues dropped a hint of ‘bad-ass’ to the look. What do you guys think?

Here are couple of pictures in the gallery so that you can make up your mind about this outfit-accessory combo.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Want a similar pair of brogues? We’ve got just the pair for you.

71
Airport Spotting Brogues celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Kangana Ranaut sari
