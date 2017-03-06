Sonam Kapoor Wears Lingerie Off The Runway—And Looks So Good

Natasha Patel Mar . 6 . 2017

I felt so pretty in this @dior

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on

It’s nude. It’s knit and it’s lingerie (of sorts). While Paris Fashion Week is still underway, Sonam Kapoor took charge and wore a stunning Dior number over the weekend that would be perfect for the City of Love.

Today. @sonamkapoor in @dior

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam wore a Dior tulle dress from the Spring-Summer Ready-to-Wear ’17 show. It’s also been spotted on our favourite International fashion bloggers! She wore the Nude “L’Amoureux” long dress that included an embroidered knit lingerie detailing.

Sonam seriously looked better than the model on the runway!

What do you think?

1
TAGS
celebrity fashion Dior naked dress paris fashion week Rhea Kapoor Sonam Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
celebrity fashion
Mar . 6 . 2017We’re Crushing Hard On Shilpa Shetty’s Jumpsuit
Mar . 6 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Wears Brogues Under Her Sari & It’s Bloody Brilliant
Mar . 6 . 2017Anushka Sharma’s Beauty Look Gives Her Designer Outfit Competition
Mar . 3 . 2017Anushka Sharma Looks Like A Cutie Patotie In This Outfit
Mar . 3 . 2017Bipasha Basu’s Outfit Is A Desi Goldmine
Dior
Mar . 3 . 2017Watch Dior Showcase Its Ready-To-Wear Autumn Winter Live
Feb . 10 . 201710 Things That Will Put Every Fashion-Girl In The V-Day Mood
Feb . 8 . 2017Dior Threw A Party With Unicorns
Jan . 24 . 2017Deepika Padukone’s MUA Just Gave Us A Product Breakdown Of Her xXx Red Carpet Look
Jan . 23 . 2017Here’s Your Chance To See Dior’s Fashion Show Live
Rhea Kapoor
Mar . 3 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Low Bun Is As Fierce As Her Outfit
Feb . 27 . 2017Photos: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And The Rest Of The Kapoor Clan At A Family Wedding In Abu Dhabi
Feb . 17 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Austrian Holiday Photos Will Make You Very, Very Jealous
Jan . 27 . 2017Our Heart Is Divided Between Sonam Kapoor’s Outfit And Her Shoes
Jan . 27 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s New Look Is Bound To Make Headlines
Sonam Kapoor
Mar . 6 . 2017Did Sonam Kapoor Just Confirm Her Relationship With Anand Ahuja?
Mar . 4 . 2017Check Out These Stunning New Photos Of Sonam Kapoor
Mar . 4 . 2017“Sexist Nonsense!” Sonam Kapoor Hits Back At The Ridiculous Comments About Her Recent Outfit
Mar . 3 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Giving Us Major Ruffle Goals
Mar . 3 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Low Bun Is As Fierce As Her Outfit
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web