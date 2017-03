Adele at The Grammys 2017

Grammy award winner singer, Adele recently confirmed that she is married to her long time beau, Simon Konecki. She made this announcement at a recent concert held in Australia. The couple has been together for more than 5 years and at the Grammy’s last month, she thanked her “husband” in the acceptance speech, which sparked marriage rumours.

Adele also has a 4-year-old son Angelo with Simon. Congratulations, you two!