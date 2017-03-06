The Beauty Trend That Gives You Post Make-Out Lips

Warning: the content might not explicit but definitely looks like you have a lip infection.

Alright ladies, we just came across the most bizarre beauty trend. Makeup artist, Val Garland created the look during London Fashion Week for the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show—and it’s safe to say the internet has gone wild with pictures of the “Snogged Lip” flooding every beauty page out there.

For the first time ever smudged, diffused lips seem to have hit the runway and has become a raving trend—Making it look like you just got out of an intense make-out sesh with your man. (Hey! At least ain’t nobody gonna judge you on that post make-out face no more!)

Garland’s inspiration came from classical and modern art, which lead to her creating a deliberate messy red lip. The application for this steamy hook-up sesh-like lip includes smudging out the line after your lipstick application and then with the use of a larger brush to buff it all out. After which one needs to apply a gloss within the lip line.

Tricky? Nah, freaky—definitely yes!

What are your thoughts? Would you wear this trend? Let us know in the comments below!