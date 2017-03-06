The Beauty Trend That Gives You Post Make-Out Lips

Natasha Patel Mar . 6 . 2017

Warning: the content might not explicit but definitely looks like you have a lip infection.

Alright ladies, we just came across the most bizarre beauty trend. Makeup artist, Val Garland created the look during London Fashion Week for the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show—and it’s safe to say the internet has gone wild with pictures of the “Snogged Lip” flooding every beauty page out there.

For the first time ever smudged, diffused lips seem to have hit the runway and has become a raving trend—Making it look like you just got out of an intense make-out sesh with your man. (Hey! At least ain’t nobody gonna judge you on that post make-out face no more!)

Garland’s inspiration came from classical and modern art, which lead to her creating a deliberate messy red lip. The application for this steamy hook-up sesh-like lip includes smudging out the line after your lipstick application and then with the use of a larger brush to buff it all out. After which one needs to apply a gloss within the lip line.

Tricky? Nah, freaky—definitely yes!

What are your thoughts? Would you wear this trend? Let us know in the comments below!

1
TAGS
#makeupmonday beauty spotting Beauty Trend London Fashion Week makeup Snogged Lips Val Garland
COMMENTS
Related Stories
beauty spotting
Jun . 1 . 2016Proof That Shraddha Kapoor’s Skin Needs #NoFilter Whatsoever!
Dec . 14 . 2015This Makeup Artist Is Releasing The Product Of The Millennium!
Beauty Trend
Mar . 6 . 2017The Coolest Beauty Looks At iHeartRadio Music Awards
Mar . 3 . 2017We’re Obsessed With Christian Louboutin’s First Eye Makeup Collection
Feb . 17 . 2017Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week
Jan . 30 . 2017Pink-Eye Makeup Will Be Your New Go-To Look
Jan . 25 . 2017The Braided Hairstyles You Need To Up Your Mane Game!
London Fashion Week
Feb . 22 . 2017Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week
Feb . 22 . 2017Amy Jackson Walks For This Indian Designer At London Fashion Week
Feb . 21 . 2017Prepare To Get Comfy With Christopher Kane’s Shoes At London Fashion Week
Feb . 21 . 2017India Beats 25 Countries To Win An Award During London Fashion Week
Feb . 13 . 2017Emerging LFW Designers To Participate In International Fashion Showcase At London Fashion Week
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web