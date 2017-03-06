The Weirdest Beauty Treatments Across The World

Source: Pinterest

Although we love all things relating to beauty, we have to admit that the industry can be a bit weird. From massages with reptiles to strange facials, there’s a lot being done in the name of beauty. Need proof? Check out these bizarre treatments that are offered around the globe.

1. Beer Bath

Beer shampoos have been around for a while, but we never knew that bathing in a tub full of beer can be beneficial to your skin. A dip in this bath promises cleaner pores, increased circulation and revitalised skin. If you are a true beer lover, then you’ve got head to Prague to try this out.

2. Snail Facial

On your next visit to Thailand, would you go for a facial that involves snails sitting on your face? The mucus secreted by these mollusks contain hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and proteins i.e. components that work wonders on your complexion.

3. Cactus Massage

In Mexico, a cactus massage is the way to detoxify and hydrate skin. The most surprising part? It doesn’t hurt at all! Before the leaves are used on your body, the needles are removed to ensure a relaxing experience.

4. Leech Therapy

Although the idea of leeches crawling on your body may give you the creeps, this treatment is actually a common practice in Austria. With benefits like improved elasticity, smoother skin and lesser breakouts, this treatment is a celeb favourite. Just ask Demi Moore!

5. Hay Bath

A ticket to Italy is all it takes to ease your sleeping disorders and back aches. Apart from alleviating pain and improving wellbeing, wrapping yourself in warm, damp hay apparently increases metabolism too.

6. Bird Poop Facial

New York is known for its cutthroat pace, traffic and… bird poop facials? Touted as a sure shot way to a flawless complexion, the Geisha facial comprises of powdered nightingale droppings. Due to the high levels of enzymes and guanine present, this treatment makes skin brighter, softer and healthier.

7. Snake Massage

If you were freaked out by snails and leeches, you haven’t heard the worst yet. A massage in Israel places live snakes on your body to relieve muscle tension. Luckily, all the snakes are non-venomous!

Have you tried any of these out?