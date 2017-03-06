The Weirdest Beauty Treatments Across The World

Jyotika Udeshi Mar . 6 . 2017
Source: Pinterest

Although we love all things relating to beauty, we have to admit that the industry can be a bit weird. From massages with reptiles to strange facials, there’s a lot being done in the name of beauty. Need proof? Check out these bizarre treatments that are offered around the globe.

1. Beer Bath

Beer shampoos have been around for a while, but we never knew that bathing in a tub full of beer can be beneficial to your skin. A dip in this bath promises cleaner pores, increased circulation and revitalised skin. If you are a true beer lover, then you’ve got head to Prague to try this out.

Source: Beer Spa Bernard

2. Snail Facial

On your next visit to Thailand, would you go for a facial that involves snails sitting on your face? The mucus secreted by these mollusks contain hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and proteins i.e. components that work wonders on your complexion.

Source: Pinterest

3. Cactus Massage

In Mexico, a cactus massage is the way to detoxify and hydrate skin. The most surprising part? It doesn’t hurt at all! Before the leaves are used on your body, the needles are removed to ensure a relaxing experience.

Source: Four Seasons

4. Leech Therapy

Although the idea of leeches crawling on your body may give you the creeps, this treatment is actually a common practice in Austria. With benefits like improved elasticity, smoother skin and lesser breakouts, this treatment is a celeb favourite. Just ask Demi Moore!

Source: Pinterest

5. Hay Bath

A ticket to Italy is all it takes to ease your sleeping disorders and back aches. Apart from alleviating pain and improving wellbeing, wrapping yourself in warm, damp hay apparently increases metabolism too.

Source: Hotel Heubad

6. Bird Poop Facial

New York is known for its cutthroat pace, traffic and… bird poop facials? Touted as a sure shot way to a flawless complexion, the Geisha facial comprises of powdered nightingale droppings. Due to the high levels of enzymes and guanine present, this treatment makes skin brighter, softer and healthier.

Source: Shizuka New York

7. Snake Massage

If you were freaked out by snails and leeches, you haven’t heard the worst yet. A massage in Israel places live snakes on your body to relieve muscle tension. Luckily, all the snakes are non-venomous!

Source: Pinterest

Have you tried any of these out?

1
TAGS
beauty list Beer Spa Bernard bizarre Bizarre Beauty Four Seasons Hotel Hotel Heubad Shizuka New York skincare
COMMENTS
Related Stories
beauty list
Mar . 3 . 2017How To Nail The Latest Makeup Trend: Glossy Lids
Mar . 2 . 2017These Eye Pigments Will Take Your Shadow Game Up A Notch
Mar . 2 . 2017Why You Need To Try Purple Highlighter, STAT!
Feb . 24 . 2017Flashback Friday: Best Beauty Looks From Last Year’s Oscars
Feb . 22 . 2017Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week
skincare
Jan . 23 . 2017Your Guide To The Essential Oils For Your Skin
Dec . 21 . 2016Here’s The Correct Way Of Moisturising Your Skin
Dec . 19 . 2016Namrata Soni Shares Her Bridal Kit Must-Haves
Dec . 16 . 20169 Ways To Pamper Yourself This Holiday Season
Dec . 16 . 2016How Much Water Should You Be Drinking For A Clear Complexion?
Bizarre Beauty
Aug . 8 . 2016This YouTuber Layers 100 Bindis On – And It’s Pretty F*cking Insane!
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web