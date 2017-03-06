This Video Of Ten Year Old Ryan Gosling Dancing Proves He Was Always Boyfriend Material

Ryan Gosling Hey Girl Meme

Ryan Gosling…. Uff, what can I say? This man is just the dreamiest, sexiest, most gorgeous looking man alive. Don’t believe me? Ask the 100 million girls out there and they will all agree. We all know of his brilliant dancing chops, thanks to his performance in La La Land, but a new video of a 10 year old Gosling dancing has surfaced on the Internet, and it has just made our day! One look at this and you’ll agree this man was born to be star!

Charming as ever even as a ten year old!