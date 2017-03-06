We’re Crushing Hard On Shilpa Shetty’s Jumpsuit

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 6 . 2017

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not only wearing our favourite colour but also our favourite jumpsuit from Lola by Suman B. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra picked out this number featuring a unique style that shows just the right amount of skin. She pairs it with sand coloured Jimmy Choos and we really love it. To accessorise the look further, she stacked some bracelets and wore a delicate chain around her neck.

Her beauty game was strong as ever with her hair styled in her signature blow-out. Her gorgeously done eyes complements the deep burgundy outfit perfectly. Tell us what you loved the most about her look in the comments below.

Loving this jumpsuit? Check out a similar one in black.

2
celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Jimmy Choo Lola by Suman B Sanjana Batra Shilpa Shetty Kundra
