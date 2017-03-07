7 Bollywood Women Who Break Fashion Boundaries

Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

It comes to us as no surprise that these ladies are on top! From being successful actresses to giving us some iconic looks that have etched in our memory, these top women deserve to be in our top 7 list. Scroll down to see who has made the cut-and why!

1. Priyanka Chopra: For being a God-damn International sensation!

Vanity Fair #oscars @michaelkors A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:15am PST

2. Deepika Padukone: For being a hit machine at everything (movies, fashion, couple goals with Ranveer!).

#TheNewGirl @instylemagazine A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

3. Sonam Kapoor: For introducing us to fashion unknown to mankind and slaying while doing so.

Day 1. #akmash A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:06am PST

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan: For being the most stylist mom ever!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

5. Monica Dogra: For keeping her style as unique as her music.

Monica Dogra

6. Shaleena Nathani: For styling DP and having such a sexy sense of style herself!

La made me 😬 A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

7. Lisa Haydon: For being just so exotic!

Lisa Haydon

The list actually goes on… but for now, these 7 women are on our radar because they have given us some bad-ass fashion goals! Tell us who’s your favourite or who you think should be on this list?