7 Bollywood Women Who Break Fashion Boundaries

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 7 . 2017
Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

It comes to us as no surprise that these ladies are on top! From being successful actresses to giving us some iconic looks that have etched in our memory, these top women deserve to be in our top 7 list. Scroll down to see who has made the cut-and why!

1. Priyanka Chopra: For being a God-damn International sensation!

Vanity Fair #oscars @michaelkors

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

2. Deepika Padukone: For being a hit machine at everything (movies, fashion, couple goals with Ranveer!).

#TheNewGirl @instylemagazine

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

3. Sonam Kapoor: For introducing us to fashion unknown to mankind and slaying while doing so.

Day 1. #akmash

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan: For being the most stylist mom ever!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

5. Monica Dogra: For keeping her style as unique as her music.

Monica Dogra

6. Shaleena Nathani: For styling DP and having such a sexy sense of style herself!

La made me 😬

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

7. Lisa Haydon: For being just so exotic!

Lisa Haydon

The list actually goes on… but for now, these 7 women are on our radar because they have given us some bad-ass fashion goals! Tell us who’s your favourite or who you think should be on this list?

8
TAGS
Bollywood women celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Deepika Padukone Kareena Kapoor Khan Lisa Haydon Monica Dogra Priyanka Chopra Top 7 Women's Day
COMMENTS
Related Stories
celebrity fashion
Mar . 7 . 2017Anushka Sharma Fearlessly Rocked Two Drastic Prints In One Look
Mar . 7 . 2017Sonakshi Sinha Wears Lace In The Chicest Way Possible
Mar . 6 . 2017We’re Crushing Hard On Shilpa Shetty’s Jumpsuit
Mar . 6 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Wears Lingerie Off The Runway—And Looks So Good
Mar . 6 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Wears Brogues Under Her Sari & It’s Bloody Brilliant
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web