7 Bollywood Women Who Break Fashion Boundaries

Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone
It comes to us as no surprise that these ladies are on top! From being successful actresses to giving us some iconic looks that have etched in our memory, these top women deserve to be in our top 7 list. Scroll down to see who has made the cut-and why!
1. Priyanka Chopra: For being a God-damn International sensation!
2. Deepika Padukone: For being a hit machine at everything (movies, fashion, couple goals with Ranveer!).
3. Sonam Kapoor: For introducing us to fashion unknown to mankind and slaying while doing so.
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan: For being the most stylist mom ever!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
5. Monica Dogra: For keeping her style as unique as her music.
Monica Dogra
6. Shaleena Nathani: For styling DP and having such a sexy sense of style herself!
7. Lisa Haydon: For being just so exotic!
Lisa Haydon
The list actually goes on… but for now, these 7 women are on our radar because they have given us some bad-ass fashion goals! Tell us who’s your favourite or who you think should be on this list?