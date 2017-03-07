Anushka Sharma Fearlessly Rocked Two Drastic Prints In One Look

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma‘s outfit of the day might just be a skirt-and-a-top combo but it sure as hell of a good one! Making a style statement (as always), Anushka appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show yesterday looking as cute as a shiny new button. Wearing a print-heavy, cold-shoulder top, Ms. Sharma seamlessly combined a blue and white stripe skirt.

Anushka Sharma

We absolutely love that she chose this miss-matched pairing; the high-waisted, calf-lenght skirt worked wonders as it gave the colourful top a chic and super fun vibe. She finished the look off with tan and orange heels! What a fun look, right?

Even Mr. Labrador seems to love it. You?

Anushka Sharma

Want a similar printed top?