Are These TV Co – Stars Dating In Real Life?

Rashmi Somvanshi & Bharat Sharma

TV actress Rashmi Somvanshi, who essays the character of Abha Kohli in Bin Kuch Kahe is bonding rather well off-screen with her co-star Bharat Sharma. Interestingly, the two share a love – hate relationship on the show.

Our sources tell us that Bharat and Rashmi often go for a spin on the roads of Jaipur, where they’re currently shooting for their show. The former is quite fond of riding bikes and is a part of several rider groups, such as Runner Smoking Angels of Pune & Chrome & Canvas of Mumbai.

Speculations are rife that the two are more than just friends, and something is definitely brewing between them. Stay tuned for more!