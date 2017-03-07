Awkward: Deepika Padukone Was Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra In LA

Priyam Saha Mar . 7 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are both two of our favourite power women of all times. The ladies are taking over the world, one cool move at a time and it is almost ridiculous that the two of them are pitted against each other. In fact, DP recently even went on record to say that she finds the comparison bizarre.

At the LA airport recently, Deepika was mistaken for Priyanka by the photographers and check out Deepika’s reaction – cool as a cucumber, smiling away for the shutterbugs.

Check it out!

2
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Mar . 4 . 2017Here’s How Deepika Padukone Reacted After Seeing Shahid Kapoor’s Baby Misha’s Photo
Feb . 28 . 2017You Won’t Believe Who Styled Anushka Sharma In This Beautiful Outfit
Feb . 28 . 2017Best Beauty Looks From The Oscars After Party
Feb . 28 . 2017Is Deepika Padukone Too Busy For Ranveer Singh Now? – She Speaks Up!
Feb . 28 . 2017Deepika Padukone Finally Breaks Her Silence On The Comparisons With Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Mar . 6 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Just Shared The Most Beautiful Photos Of Her Baby Nieces
Mar . 3 . 2017Priyanka Chopra’s Throwback Photo By The Beach Is The Hottest Thing You’ll See Today
Feb . 28 . 2017Best Beauty Looks From The Oscars After Party
Feb . 28 . 2017Photo: Look Who Priyanka Chopra Hung Out With At The Oscars Yesterday
Feb . 28 . 2017Deepika Padukone Finally Breaks Her Silence On The Comparisons With Priyanka Chopra
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web