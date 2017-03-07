Awkward: Deepika Padukone Was Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra In LA

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are both two of our favourite power women of all times. The ladies are taking over the world, one cool move at a time and it is almost ridiculous that the two of them are pitted against each other. In fact, DP recently even went on record to say that she finds the comparison bizarre.

At the LA airport recently, Deepika was mistaken for Priyanka by the photographers and check out Deepika’s reaction – cool as a cucumber, smiling away for the shutterbugs.

