Bipasha Basu Accused Of Unprofessionalism After She Canceled A Fashion Show At The Last Moment

Bipasha Basu was recently in London for the India – Pakistan London Fashion Show, where she was walking the ramp for London-based designers, Lubna and Uzma Rafiq. However, according to reports, Bips refused to come out of her hotel room or speak to anybody barely 4 hours before the show was supposed to begin.

Her manager, Sana Kapoor reportedly tried to convince her to come out, but Bipasha allegedly abused her and threw her out of the room. Reports also suggest that she insulted the show’s founder & organiser, and slammed the door in her face.

Bipasha’s spokesperson denies all the allegations against her and said:

Bipasha has always had a spotless reputation for more than 15 years in the industry and has been a thorough professional. Unfortunately, the organisers didn’t honour their commitment as promised in terms of hospitality and logistics, on landing Bipasha had to book her own hotel stay. What happened was completely unprofessional on the organisers part.

The official talent scout for the show, Ronita Sharma Rekhi related the entire incident to MumbaiMirror, and plans to sue the actress for their damages and financial loss amounting to 7800 pounds. She also alleged that Bipasha left the hotel with hubby Karan Singh Grover to explore the city while the organisers were left stranded.

