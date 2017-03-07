Karan Singh Grover Takes A Stand After Bipasha Basu Is Accused Of Unprofessional Behaviour

Swagata Dam Mar . 7 . 2017
Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

The organizers of India Pakistan Fashion show have accused Bipasha Basu of being unprofessional after she reportedly refused to walk the ramp for them. Ronita Sharma Rekhi, who was the official talent scout of the show, told Mumbai Mirror that Bipasha wanted her husband Karan Singh Grover to fly out to London with her and her stay to be extended to five nights. She also said that the actress apparently threw the local SIM cards on her face as they each only had a five pound recharge. According to her, Bipasha’s tantrums got worse after reaching the hotel.

However, Bipasha’s spokesperson has said:

Bipasha has always had a spotless reputation for more than 15 years in the industry and has been a thorough professional. Unfortunately, the organisers didn’t honour their commitment as promised in terms of hospitality and logistics, on landing Bipasha had to book her own hotel stay. What happened was completely unprofessional on the organisers part.

And now, her husband KSG has come forward in support of her. He took to Instagram to share this.

Good to see him taking a stand for his wife!

