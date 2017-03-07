Photo: Sridevi Had The Most Special Birthday Wish For Jhanvi Kapoor’s Birthday

Jhanvi Kapoor has grown up to be one of the best looking star kids there is and she looks every bit of the diva she’s going to be! The fashion police loves her for her experimental and stylish looks, and the crowd can’t help but wonder when we’ll see her make her debut. If rumours are to be believed, it’s going to happen very, very soon.

Anyway, this gorgeous girl turned 20 yesterday and her mum Sridevi had the nicest message for her.

Happy birthday to my angel, the most precious thing to me in the world, wish you the best birthday my baby❤️love you💕😘 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:07am PST

How cute are these photos! We hope you had a good birthday, Jhanvi. :)