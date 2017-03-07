Photo: Sridevi Had The Most Special Birthday Wish For Jhanvi Kapoor’s Birthday

Divya Rao Mar . 7 . 2017

Jhanvi Kapoor has grown up to be one of the best looking star kids there is and she looks every bit of the diva she’s going to be! The fashion police loves her for her experimental and stylish looks, and the crowd can’t help but wonder when we’ll see her make her debut. If rumours are to be believed, it’s going to happen very, very soon.

Anyway, this gorgeous girl turned 20 yesterday and her mum Sridevi had the nicest message for her.

How cute are these photos! We hope you had a good birthday, Jhanvi. :)

