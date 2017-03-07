Sonakshi Sinha Wears Lace In The Chicest Way Possible

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 7 . 2017

Our AsliSona is really chic-in’ out in this oh-so-pretty outfit. Spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Noor; Sonakshi shows off her toned thighs in this number from Lavish Alice. Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma puts this look together by accessorising it with neck-chains from Melorra and rings from Eina Ahluwalia. A pair of simple Aldo heels complements her outfit to the T.

Her hair is styled in neat waves, where as her makeup is kept to the minimal with a soft matte lip. Tell us what you love the most about her look?

Looking for a lacy cami top like the one Sonakshi is wearing? Try out this pick below.

