Sonakshi Sinha Wears Lace In The Chicest Way Possible

Off to the @noorthefilm trailer launch! Styled by @aasthasharma612 (tap for credits) hair and makeup @niluu9999 and @shefali_hairstylist.81 A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Our AsliSona is really chic-in’ out in this oh-so-pretty outfit. Spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Noor; Sonakshi shows off her toned thighs in this number from Lavish Alice. Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma puts this look together by accessorising it with neck-chains from Melorra and rings from Eina Ahluwalia. A pair of simple Aldo heels complements her outfit to the T.

Her hair is styled in neat waves, where as her makeup is kept to the minimal with a soft matte lip. Tell us what you love the most about her look?

Looking for a lacy cami top like the one Sonakshi is wearing? Try out this pick below.