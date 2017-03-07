TV Actor Returns On Screen After Losing 38 Kilos

Piyush Sahdev

TV actor Piyush Sahdev vanished from the scene after suffering from a serious knee injury during a stunt for his show, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Unfortunately, due to lack of physical activities, he ended up gaining a lot of weight while recovering. There was a point when he weighed 108 kgs. But Piyush wanted to lose the flab the right way. He told Bombay Times that he started his weight loss journey without any fat burners and steroids.

And like they say, hard work always pays off. He now weighs 70 kgs. Isn’t that super inspiring?

Best remembered for his role of Lord Rama in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, he’s all set to come back on screen soon.