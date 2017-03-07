VIDEO: Sonakshi Sinha’s Special Women’s Day Anthem Is Powerful & Inspiring

Sonakshi Sinha

Ahead of the International Women’s Day, Sonakshi Sinha, through a powerful anthem, reinforces the belief that women have played an important role in changing the world. Women have been, and continue to be an equal and integral part of the revolution, that hopes to make the world a better place for women.

This video aims to acknowledge their contribution, inspire young girls to fearlessly voice their opinion and drive the home point that women can do everything – and a lot more!

Watch the video here:

Thoughts?