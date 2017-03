Hina Khan | Source: Instagram |

After quitting the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan is Akshara no more and she’s making the most of her free time. The gorgeous actress recently got a stunning photoshoot done. You can check out the pictures here. And now, Hina has posted a dance video of herself where she’s rehearsing for an upcoming performance. See her grooving like there’s no tomorrow.

Coming soon😊 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:31am PST

She sure looks like she’s having a lot of fun!