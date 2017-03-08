5 Eyeshadow Primers For Every Beauty Addict

How many times have you attempted a smoky eye or a trendy, glossed look, only to have it smudge a few hours later? Well, those days are now in your past. Eyeshadow primers are the MVPs of the makeup world due to their ability to lock down any look. Here are 5 of our favourites.
1. Too Faced Shadow Insurance Primer
If creasing is your worst nightmare, this is the primer for you. Although it may feel weightless, the formula works overtime to prevent your colour from fading for up to 24 hours.
2. NYX Proof It! Waterproof Eye Shadow Primer
Come rain or shine, NYX will always have your back. This tube boasts of a incredible primer that will keep your cat eye in place – through heavy downpours or emotional movies.
3. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
With a cult following and unbelievable lasting power, Urban Decay’s primer is definitely a must have. Apart from smoothening out your lids for easier application, this potion contains anti-aging benefits too.
4. MAC Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extended Eye Base
Suitable for even those with sensitive skin, this base is a makeup artist favourite. Dot it on before smoking out your eyes to get a smouldering gaze that last all day.
5. NARS Smudge Proof Eye Shadow Base
Not only does NARS’ primer dry down to an invisible finish, but it also stops products from caking. Use it before trying out brightly coloured shadows to really amp up your look.
No matter what type of eye makeup you try, these primers are a necessity. Try them out and let us know what you think.