Aditi Rao Hydari Is A Tropical Delight On The Cover Of This Magazine

Sanaa Shah Mar . 8 . 2017


Aditi Rao Hydari on the cover of Harpers Bazaar for their March issue looks like a tropical delight and we are totally mesmerised by her new look. Wearing a floral embellished outfit by Ridhi Mehra, fashion editor Ayesha Amin Nigam styled her with Indian-style jewels such as the maang tikka, nath and hath phool.  Celebrity makeup artist Elton J Fernandez did complete justice to this look with green eye shadow and pink lips. We absolutely loved this fresh take on the boho bride vibe.

She is glistening and beaming here, don’t you think? Share your views on her look by commenting below.

TAGS
Aditi Rao Hydari Ayesha Amin Nigam celebrity fashion celebrity style Elton Fernandez Harpers Bazaar Ridhi Mehra Suresh Natrajan
COMMENTS
