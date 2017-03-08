Aditi Rao Hydari Is A Tropical Delight On The Cover Of This Magazine



Aditi Rao Hydari on the cover of Harpers Bazaar for their March issue looks like a tropical delight and we are totally mesmerised by her new look. Wearing a floral embellished outfit by Ridhi Mehra, fashion editor Ayesha Amin Nigam styled her with Indian-style jewels such as the maang tikka, nath and hath phool. Celebrity makeup artist Elton J Fernandez did complete justice to this look with green eye shadow and pink lips. We absolutely loved this fresh take on the boho bride vibe.

