Aditya Chopra Is Unwilling To Sign Fatima Sheikh In His Next Film – Here's Why

Priyam Saha Mar . 8 . 2017
Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sheikh made an impact with her incredible performance in Dangal. You’d think that she’d be flooded with offers of meaty roles, but well, she has her own set of struggles. Reportedly, Aamir Khan, who will be seen in a YRF’s Thug Of Hindostan, wanted Fatima to play a small but important role in the film. Aditya Chopra however didn’t seem to think that it was a good idea.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Apparently, Fatima would only be required to do a dream sequence in the film and in the dream sequence, Aamir and the female character would be required to kiss. Aditya didn’t think it was a good idea because of the impact Fatima and Aamir’s jodi made as father and daughter and hence, the makers are still on a lookout for this particular role.

What are your thoughts?

Aamir Khan Thuf Of Hindostan
