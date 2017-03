@balenciaga and @adidasoriginals 💥💥💥💥💥 @aliaabhatt for the #badrinathkidulhania screening last night. #athleisure A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:07am PST

Alia Bhatt’s been spotted a lot off late in pretty dresses during her Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotions but this time she switches it up for a more athleisure-like look. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia wore a Balenciaga biker jacket over a lace spaghetti top with faux leather leggings from Adidas.

We love that broke the all-black look by opting for a pair of white and silver sneakers!

