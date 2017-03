A while ago, I had shared a short film titled First Time featuring Gaurav Alugh from Roadies X4. Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, I stumbled upon yet another video starring him.

iamazinG in collaboration with India Pictures has dished out The Kitty Party, which happens to be a small reflection of a world, where men and women co-exist with equal rights. See five men talking about the women in their respective lives over some drinks.

Isn’t this amazing?