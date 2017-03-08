Here’s Why Diljit Dosanjh Did Not Accompany Anushka Sharma On The Kapil Sharma Show

Here comes the bride…in spirit! 1st poster of #Phillauri – releasing March 24! Hope you guys love it! @foxstarhindi @officialcsfilms A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:00am PST

The promotions for Anushka Sharma – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri are on in full swing. However, the former appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently as part of the film’s promotions, minus her co-star, Diljit.

Anushka Sharma

The reason for his absence is reportedly due to the rivalry between Colors’ CEO Raj Nayak and Kapil Sharma. Diljit is a judge on Rising Star, which airs on Colors, and therefore he was barred from attending Kapil’s show. Earlier also, there have been instances when celebs were restricted from attending shows due to the alleged tiff between Kapil and Raj Nayak.

We reached out to the channel to confirm the reports, but did not get any revert so far.