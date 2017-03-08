Now This Is What We Call A Statement Boot

All in step. New sky-high boots from the #FendiFW17 collection in luxe leather & fine knits. A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:10am PST

If you’re a shoe lover, you’d know that these boots are trending this fall. They’ve been spotted everywhere from fashion week, street style to airport runways. These boots are currently dominating this season’s top fashion trends.

Take a took at our favourite designers keeping it up with them boots:

1. Blinging it on at Yves Saint Laurent

Zoom in on the sparkling boots that have everyone talking about @anthonyvaccarello's @ysl collection at #PFW. | 📷: @gettyimages #fashionweek A post shared by Fashion Week (@fashion_week) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:20am PST

2. Bold Buckles at Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce&Gabbana Fall Winter 2017-18 Women's Fashion Show Backstage #DGRinascimento #DGFamily #DGmillennials #DGfw18 #mfw #realpeople A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:03am PST

3. Printed Florals at Altuzarra

On Thursdays we wear all Floral everything. #AltuzarraFW16 A post shared by ALTUZARRA (@altuzarra) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:28am PDT

4. Shiny Motifs at Oscar de la Renta

Statement. Boots. #ODLRFall17 Captured during rehearsals by @sbrackbill A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

5. Flaming Hot Thigh-High Boots at Fendi

@bellahadid borrows one from the boys in a decidedly womanly way in #FendiFW17 A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Pick your favourite shoe and let us know by commenting below.