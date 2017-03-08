Now This Is What We Call A Statement Boot

All in step. New sky-high boots from the #FendiFW17 collection in luxe leather & fine knits.

A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on

If you’re a shoe lover, you’d know that these boots are trending this fall. They’ve been spotted everywhere from fashion week, street style to airport runways. These boots are currently dominating this season’s top fashion trends.

Take a took at our favourite designers keeping it up with them boots:

1. Blinging it on at Yves Saint Laurent

2. Bold Buckles at Dolce & Gabbana

3. Printed Florals at Altuzarra

On Thursdays we wear all Floral everything. #AltuzarraFW16

A post shared by ALTUZARRA (@altuzarra) on

4. Shiny Motifs at Oscar de la Renta

Statement. Boots. #ODLRFall17 Captured during rehearsals by @sbrackbill

A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) on

5. Flaming Hot Thigh-High Boots at Fendi

@bellahadid borrows one from the boys in a decidedly womanly way in #FendiFW17

A post shared by Fendi (@fendi) on

Pick your favourite shoe and let us know by commenting below.

