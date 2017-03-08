Now This Is What We Call A Statement Boot

If you’re a shoe lover, you’d know that these boots are trending this fall. They’ve been spotted everywhere from fashion week, street style to airport runways. These boots are currently dominating this season’s top fashion trends.
Take a took at our favourite designers keeping it up with them boots:
1. Blinging it on at Yves Saint Laurent
2. Bold Buckles at Dolce & Gabbana
3. Printed Florals at Altuzarra
4. Shiny Motifs at Oscar de la Renta
5. Flaming Hot Thigh-High Boots at Fendi
Pick your favourite shoe and let us know by commenting below.