Shah Rukh Khan Wished Us Happy Women’s Day With This Photo Of AbRam

Swagata Dam Mar . 8 . 2017
Shah Rukh Khan, Abram Khan

The king of our hearts, Shah Rukh Khan always manages to make the ladies swoon with his impeccable charm. But more importantly, he ALWAYS says the right things that makes them feel special. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, SRK shared an adorable photo of his son AbRam with another little girl. And the picture is accompanied by a simple but extremely powerful message.

This man, na! ♥

15
TAGS
Abram Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Abram
Feb . 1 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana & Abram Make A Stunning Family Portrait
Jan . 30 . 2017This Video Of AbRam Talking To Papa Shah Rukh Khan Is The CUTEST!
Jan . 5 . 2017Gauri Khan Shared This Adorable Photo Of AbRam Playing In His Tree House
Nov . 22 . 2016Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Carries AbRam At The Airport
Nov . 11 . 2016This Video Of Ahaan Pandey With AbRam Is The One Thing That’ll Cheer You Up
Shah Rukh Khan
Mar . 7 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Are Coming Together For This Project
Mar . 7 . 2017Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Said About Karan Johar & His Twins
Mar . 6 . 2017Kapil Sharma Just Confessed To Gatecrashing Shah Rukh Khan’s Party
Mar . 6 . 2017SRK & Anushka Sharma Shine Bright In Manish Malhotra For Mijwan Welfare Society
Mar . 6 . 2017Anushka Sharma’s Beauty Look Gives Her Designer Outfit Competition
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web