Shah Rukh Khan Wished Us Happy Women’s Day With This Photo Of AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan, Abram Khan

The king of our hearts, Shah Rukh Khan always manages to make the ladies swoon with his impeccable charm. But more importantly, he ALWAYS says the right things that makes them feel special. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, SRK shared an adorable photo of his son AbRam with another little girl. And the picture is accompanied by a simple but extremely powerful message.

Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/U2wogCQiQ1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2017

This man, na! ♥