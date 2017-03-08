These Indian Designers Are Taking Over Paris Fashion Week

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 8 . 2017
Amit Aggarwal, Manish Arora and Tanieya Khanuja at Paris Fashion Week 2017

Paris is the Mecca of fashion and we’re so proud to say that the Indian designers are making a mark on the runway by showcasing their collection. That’s right! Paris Fashion Week 2017 is getting a taste of the talented and creative Indian blood. Designers Tanieya Khanuja, Amit Aggarwal and Manish Arora have showcased at Paris Fashion Week 2017 and they are taking over the runway with a storm. From embroidery to colour to impeccable silhouettes, to dynamic prints-these designers are making us so proud.

1. Tanieya Khanuja

2. Amit Aggarwal

3. Manish Arora

Don’t you just love how we’re rocking on the International runway now? Three cheers for you three.

0
TAGS
Amit Aggarwal Designers Manish Arora Models Paris Fashion Week 2017 runway Tanieya Khanuja
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Amit Aggarwal
Feb . 28 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s #OOTD Is Casual But Full Of Flavour
Feb . 6 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: 10 Best Collections From Lakme Fashion Week
Feb . 6 . 2017The Best Beauty Looks From Lakmé Fashion Week SR17
Feb . 2 . 2017Arjun Kapoor Becomes An Impromptu Showstopper At Kunal Rawaal
Feb . 2 . 2017Amit Aggarwal’s Show On Day 1 Was Definitely Out Of The Ordinary
Designers
Feb . 3 . 2017Round Up Of Day 2 At Lakmé Fashion Week: Textile Day
Apr . 9 . 2016Shantanu & Nikhil Just Opened Their First Menswear Store – And We Entered A Little Piece Of Heaven!
Nov . 19 . 2015#MMExclusive: Meet The Designers That Are Going To Change The Indian Menswear Scene!
Oct . 21 . 2011This Job is Dynamite! (Looking for Graphic Designers.)
Aug . 20 . 2011B-Town Stars and Their Favourite Designers
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web