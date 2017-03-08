These Indian Designers Are Taking Over Paris Fashion Week

Paris is the Mecca of fashion and we’re so proud to say that the Indian designers are making a mark on the runway by showcasing their collection. That’s right! Paris Fashion Week 2017 is getting a taste of the talented and creative Indian blood. Designers Tanieya Khanuja, Amit Aggarwal and Manish Arora have showcased at Paris Fashion Week 2017 and they are taking over the runway with a storm. From embroidery to colour to impeccable silhouettes, to dynamic prints-these designers are making us so proud.
1. Tanieya Khanuja
Merci Beaucoup for all the love and support … Can't wait to be back next season! #tanieyakhanuja #luxury #pret #dress #dresses #outfit #fashion #style #amazingdress #instadress #fashiongram #gown #ootd #moda #fashiondress #dreamdress #couture #fashionista #dressesonline #styleoftheday #fashionblog #whattowear #dressup #fashionstyle #igfashion #igstyle #parisfashionweek @tanieyakhanuja @vendomeluxury Model : @irenarossi Makeup by @jessielefler Shot by @vincentpasquerphoto
2. Amit Aggarwal
3. Manish Arora
Don’t you just love how we’re rocking on the International runway now? Three cheers for you three.