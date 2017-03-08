This TV Actor Had A Narrow Escape During A Car Accident

Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra met with an accident yesterday while he was on his way to Bhuj, for the shoot of his upcoming film, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The accident took place early morning, around 7 AM, near Bharuch.
The car damjaged during the accident.
A speeding truck coming from the wrong direction hit the car, but fortunately nobody was seriously injured. Karanvir was accompanied by actress, Priya Banerjee and his sister Meenakshi. Thereafter, the film’s shoot was canceled and the cast returned to Mumbai after receiving first aid.
Speaking about the accident, Karanvir said
By God’s grace, we are safe. My car met with a very bad accident, is over the divider. I am safe with just a slight pain in the back, but I will be fine. Thank you, God for saving us.
Indeed, thank God everyone is safe and sound!