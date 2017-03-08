This TV Actor Had A Narrow Escape During A Car Accident

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 8 . 2017
Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra met with an accident yesterday while he was on his way to Bhuj, for the shoot of his upcoming film, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The accident took place early morning, around 7 AM, near Bharuch.

The car damjaged during the accident.
A speeding truck coming from the wrong direction hit the car, but fortunately nobody was seriously injured. Karanvir was accompanied by actress, Priya Banerjee and his sister Meenakshi. ​Thereafter, the film’s shoot was canceled and the cast returned to Mumbai after receiving first aid.
Speaking about the accident, Karanvir said
By God’s grace, we are safe. My car met with a very bad accident, is over the divider. I am safe with just a slight pain in the back, but I will be fine. Thank you, God for saving us.
Indeed, thank God everyone is safe and sound!
10
TAGS
Karanvir Bohra
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Karanvir Bohra
Feb . 17 . 2017Karanvir Bohra’s Short Film Is A Tribute to Sonia & Rajiv Gandhi’s Love Story
Feb . 9 . 2017OMG! Is Shararat Coming Back With A Season 2?
Dec . 28 . 2016Mouni Roy Refused To Shoot Intimate Scenes With Her Co-Star Due To This Reason
Nov . 4 . 2016So Cute! Karanvir Bohra Posted An Adorable Photo With Mom-To-Be Shweta Tiwari
Nov . 3 . 2016Karanvir Bohra Wished His Wife A Happy Anniversary With This Adorable Message
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web