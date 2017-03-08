Watch: This Short Film Starring Gauahar Khan Has An Important Message For All Women

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 8 . 2017
Peanut Butter, a short film starring Gauahar Khan is a wonderful coming of age narrative wherein a 28-year old successful woman finds herself on the threshold of life. She wakes up one morning to the news that she is pregnant and just when she decides to abort the baby, something happens that makes her rethink her decisions, and life.

The film also, to an extent, deals with the age old debate between pro-choice and pro-life, and how tough it is for women to take a bold step that doesn’t conform to existing social paradigms.

