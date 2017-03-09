60+ Artists Are Coming Together For One Massive Bollywood Show In Delhi

I still maintain that one of the most magical moments of my life was getting to hear Rekha Bhardwaj sing Kabira live. What was probably better than that was heading over immediately to watch Vishal-Shekhar perform their most popular songs – and dancing along. That’s what Bhutani presents Bollywood Music Project powered by Hungama.com was all about last season in Mumbai: getting to see some of the most amazing artistes in one place, on two stages, over two days, with an electrical vibe.

And now, Delhi peeps are lucking out, as Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, Bollywood Music Project, is coming to the capital with 60+ artists. The festival will be held over two days (March 25th and 26th) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Grounds.

Bollywood Music Project is collaborating with the biggest names in the industry to belt out tunes infused with music from genres like contemporary, folk, Punjabi, rap, sufi, pop and fusion, amongst others.

Can’t wait to be there!

Here’s their phase one line-up:

More names will be announced in the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled! And make sure to get your tickets here.