7 Times Kiara Advani Gave Us #OOTD Inspo

Kiara Adavni looks like a life-size doll with really good style. The more we see her promote her film Machine, the more we like the way she works an outfit. It’s safe to say that celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr along with Kiara’s glam squad are definitely on point with trends and beauty looks. Check out the times she hit the spot with 7 fashionable look.

1. Wowing us in Shivan And Narresh

Kiara Advani

2. In a well put together look with Forever new crop and Zara pants.

Kiara Advani

2. Rocking a bodysuit from Flirtatious and a pair of Zara pants.

Kiara Advani

3. Giving us some ruffle goals in Nishka Lulla.

Kiara Advani

4. Looking pretty as a pearl in Topshop.

5. Looking red hot in an Amy Billimoria shirt and Diya Rajvvir pants.

6. Working that slit in Atsu.

7. Dressing in military green from Intrinsic By Muskaan Goswami

Which look do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below.

