A Rocket Ship Launch & Other Amazing Things You Won’t Want To Miss From Paris Fashion Week

Sanaa Shah Mar . 9 . 2017
Elie Saab, Givenchy and Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

While we all know that Paris is the Mecca of all things fashion, Paris Fashion Week is something no fashionista can miss. Creative geniuses have gone above and beyond not just with their wearable creations but also with the presentation.

Take a look at best of fashion by our favourite designers:

1.Chanel

The theme was called Data Center Chanel with a rocket taking off during the show. Brilliant textures, silhouettes and a phenomenal representation of the mood.

Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

#CHANELGroundControl #CHANELFallWinter #PFW

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on

2. Elie Saab

Layers of tulle and ruffle were heaped to whirl dervish-ly around the models as they walked down the runway. It was darker, richer and dramatically powerful than his usual.

Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

3. Manish Arora

Keeping his aesthetic constant he keeps reinventing. We love that his upbeat eccentricity remains unchanged.

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

4. Alexander Mcqueen

His show had a perfect blend of British history, female power and energy of youth. We love how these three aspects were displayed perfectly through one collection.

Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

5. Givenchy

They presented the collection from start to end, entirely in red, which was the colour of the season. we loved the consistency of red and the variations in textures, themes and silhouettes.

Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com


Aren’t they all effin’ amazing! Pick your favourite collection and let us know by commenting below.

0
TAGS
Alexander Mcqueen Chanel Elie saab fashion Givenchy Manish Arora Paris Fashion Week 2017 Trends
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Alexander Mcqueen
Feb . 6 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: 10 Best Collections From Lakme Fashion Week
Jan . 27 . 20175 Times Natasha Poonawalla Proved That She’s A Flamboyant Fashionista
Jan . 9 . 2017Twenty Standout Gowns From The Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet
Jan . 5 . 2017Our Top Twenty Golden Globes Looks Of All Time
Dec . 8 . 2016Perfect Pantsuits And Gorgeous Gowns At The Fashion Awards London 2016
Chanel
Mar . 9 . 2017The Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Mar . 8 . 2017Chanel Has Officially Made Uniforms For Space Chic
Mar . 3 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Looks Sexy In Lace On The Cover Of ELLE
Jan . 23 . 2017We Need To Talk About How Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Styled Her LBD
Jan . 13 . 2017Our Favourite Accessory Moments From The 2017 Golden Globe Awards
Elie saab
Feb . 27 . 2017Look At All The Stunning Dresses Spotted On The Oscars Red Carpet
Jan . 17 . 2017Red Carpet Colour Wars: Yellow Vs. White
Jan . 15 . 2017These Bollywood Queens Ruled The Jio Filmfare Awards Red Carpet
Jan . 14 . 2017You’ve Never Seen Anything Like Sonam Kapoor’s Red Carpet Gown
Jan . 10 . 2017Our Top Seventeen Looks From All The 2017 Golden Globes After Parties
Paris Fashion Week 2017
Mar . 8 . 2017These Indian Designers Are Taking Over Paris Fashion Week
Trends
Feb . 13 . 2017You Can’t Miss These Trends Spotted On Day 4 Of NYFW
Feb . 12 . 2017Trend Spotting From Day 3 Of NYFW AW17
Feb . 10 . 2017Prepare To Fall In Love With These Shoes Spotted On The LFW Runway
Jan . 20 . 2017Going For The SulaFest? — 5 Looks You Can Slay At This Music Festival
Dec . 19 . 2016Can You Guess Google’s Top Searched Fashion Designer For 2016?
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web