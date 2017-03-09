A Rocket Ship Launch & Other Amazing Things You Won’t Want To Miss From Paris Fashion Week

Elie Saab, Givenchy and Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

While we all know that Paris is the Mecca of all things fashion, Paris Fashion Week is something no fashionista can miss. Creative geniuses have gone above and beyond not just with their wearable creations but also with the presentation.

Take a look at best of fashion by our favourite designers:

1.Chanel

The theme was called Data Center Chanel with a rocket taking off during the show. Brilliant textures, silhouettes and a phenomenal representation of the mood.

Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Chanel at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







2. Elie Saab

Layers of tulle and ruffle were heaped to whirl dervish-ly around the models as they walked down the runway. It was darker, richer and dramatically powerful than his usual.

Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







3. Manish Arora

Keeping his aesthetic constant he keeps reinventing. We love that his upbeat eccentricity remains unchanged.

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







4. Alexander Mcqueen

His show had a perfect blend of British history, female power and energy of youth. We love how these three aspects were displayed perfectly through one collection.

Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







5. Givenchy

They presented the collection from start to end, entirely in red, which was the colour of the season. we loved the consistency of red and the variations in textures, themes and silhouettes.

Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week FW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







