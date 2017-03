Remember the soulful popular track of Anurag Basu‘s romantic TV show, Love Story?

Well, I just happened to come across a new video posted by its singer, Shayok Banerjee. When I saw him chilling in a pub in Russia while crooning the popular number from Raees – Zaalima, I couldn’t help but share this with you guys. Check this out.

So cool, isn’t it? Here’s a compilation of some more stuff by the very talented Shayok.