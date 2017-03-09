Here’s Why Salman Khan Is Taking Bipasha Basu Along For His World Tour

Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu

Not too long ago, Salman Khan announced his big Bollywood Da Bang world tour featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Baadshah, Bipasha Basu, Maniesh Paul, Prabhudeva, and more. Fans across the world are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite stars perform for them and we can’t wait to see what they get up to! It’s been a long time since No Entry released but it’ll always be one of the best films Salman and Bipasha did together.

According to rumours and report in Pinkvilla, things haven’t been going too well for Bipasha lately. She was unfortunately caught in a rather unpleasant situation in London, where she refused to walk to ramp hours before the show, owing to false promises from the company. The actress doesn’t have a movie lined for this year yet, and really wanted something on her hand. It was then that her close friend Salman Khan decided to take her along for the world tour and be her saving grace!

We don’t know how true this reason is but the news of the two of them performing together on stage is making us happy. We hope to see you on the silver screen real soon, Bipasha. :)