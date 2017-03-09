Kangana Ranaut Talks About How The Hrithik Roshan Controversy Affected Her Family

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan

One of 2016’s biggest news pieces was definitely the Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut saga. There was lots of mud-slinging between the two and it was a long drawn ugly battle that happened over several months. In an interview to Rajeev Masand, Kangana was asked how her family dealt with the whole controversy at the time. She said:

All kinds of threats… and the legal thing which wasn’t there but was made to look like (it was)… My family was worried. We are middle class people. My parents are very naive when it comes to things like these. And that’s what we’re taught, isn’t it? I’ve grown up learning that I should just shut up because that’s probably the best thing… be the bigger one, the greater one. I remember when I used to have a tiff with my brother also, they’d tell me ‘you be the nicer one’ and then they’d tell him ‘if she’s not being nice, you be the nicer one’ (laughs). Just back off and keep quiet!