Mira Kapoor’s Simple Look Is Stunning From Every Angle

Sanaa Shah Mar . 9 . 2017

Shahid Kapoor‘s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor might surely be an outsider but there is no denying her the wtitle of a true fashionista. She knows how to dress well and knows exactly what looks best on her. We recently spotted her at Eema India Women’s Day event looking chic and perfectly dressed for the occasion.

Mira Rajput

Celebrity stylist Anisha Jain dressed Mira in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna jacket paired with a lace rimmed tank from Fancy Pants The Store and skinny jeans.

As for makeup, rosy cheeks and perfectly highlighted cheekbones paired together for one seriously glowing look. She accessorised this simple ensemble with heels from Aquazuura and diamond studs from Farah Khan Fine Jewellery.

Super elegant and stylish, don’t you think?

