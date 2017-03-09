“People Think Now Kangana Will Give A Discount” – Kangana Ranaut On Rangoon’s Failure

Divya Rao Mar . 9 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one fiesty woman. She doesn’t give two hoots about what others think and always speaks her mind without mincing her words. A recent example? Koffee With Karan. She unabashedly spoke about nepotism in Bollywood, much to host Karan Johar‘s surprise. While the two have been at a war of words over the last couple of days, Rajeev Masand wanted to know how she feels post the debacle of Rangoon. Here’s what she said.

I think people want to encash on failure and think ‘Now Kangana will give a discount’. They come to me and say, but your first day wasn’t good. My point is that I don’t promise you a first day in my contract. It’s the value for my job as an artiste. I give you a year and a half, my working hours, my depiction of a character.

Even today after winning three National Awards, if people feel I’m not good enough, I’m not going to succumb to the mind set. And I do feel that when you’ve suffered a setback, your dignity as a worker and your pride as a woman is really vulnerable to attacks.

I’m very possessive of my credits, whether they’re financial or whether they are artistic, but I’m very greedy for that. And I feel somewhere women are taken for a ride. My ultimate dream is to be autonomous in every sense and to be this self-sufficient entity who operates on her own.

How are you such a trooper, Kangana? May you always continue to be this bold!

