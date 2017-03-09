“People Think Now Kangana Will Give A Discount” – Kangana Ranaut On Rangoon’s Failure

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one fiesty woman. She doesn’t give two hoots about what others think and always speaks her mind without mincing her words. A recent example? Koffee With Karan. She unabashedly spoke about nepotism in Bollywood, much to host Karan Johar‘s surprise. While the two have been at a war of words over the last couple of days, Rajeev Masand wanted to know how she feels post the debacle of Rangoon. Here’s what she said.

I think people want to encash on failure and think ‘Now Kangana will give a discount’. They come to me and say, but your first day wasn’t good. My point is that I don’t promise you a first day in my contract. It’s the value for my job as an artiste. I give you a year and a half, my working hours, my depiction of a character.

Even today after winning three National Awards, if people feel I’m not good enough, I’m not going to succumb to the mind set. And I do feel that when you’ve suffered a setback, your dignity as a worker and your pride as a woman is really vulnerable to attacks.

I’m very possessive of my credits, whether they’re financial or whether they are artistic, but I’m very greedy for that. And I feel somewhere women are taken for a ride. My ultimate dream is to be autonomous in every sense and to be this self-sufficient entity who operates on her own.